Barcelona seeks redemption against Girona under new coach Hansi Flick

BARCELONA: The lowest point of Barcelona's trophyless campaign last season was when they were beaten not once, but twice, by the formerly modest Girona.

Girona handed Barcelona a pair of stinging 4-2 defeats as the club, partly owned by Manchester City's Abu Dhabi ownership, emerged as one of the surprise packages of European football.

Girona finished La Liga in third place, just behind Barcelona in second, and qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

Those embarrassing losses to a fellow Catalan club contributed to the downfall of Xavi Hernández as Barcelona’s coach.

Barcelona is now under new management, Hansi Flick, and will visit a new-look Girona on Sunday, aiming to make it five wins in as many games under the German coach.

Flick has a team with some important changes, led by the arrival of a more dynamic Dani Olmo, who replaced the departed Ilkay Gündogan.

Olmo, fresh from helping Spain win the European Championship, has fit right in with the club he belonged to as a youth player.

Olmo scored in his first two games for Barcelona before the international break and is excelling as their interior attacking midfielder, flanked by Spain's teenage phenom Lamine Yamal and an in-form Raphinha.