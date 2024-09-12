East Bengal coach confirms Anwar Ali's absence for ISL opener amidst legal battle

KOLKATA: East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat confirmed on Thursday that Anwar Ali will not be available for their ISL opener against Bengaluru FC and stated that he is an "important player". The club is actively exploring all possible avenues for his return.

A key figure in both the India and East Bengal defences, Anwar was handed a four-month suspension by the AIFF's Players' Status Committee for wrongful contract termination with Mohun Bagan.

The red-and-gold brigade has now taken the case to the Appeals Committee, hoping for a stay order that would allow Anwar to feature in the upcoming matches.

"We know he is going to be an important player for the club, but we understand the situation that is not in our hands," Cuadrat said in a media interaction before departing for Bengaluru.

"I have spoken to the player, and he's going to be very important for us. We have to understand that he's not going to play tomorrow, so we have to plan with the rest of the players. He's training very well."

East Bengal face former champions BFC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In addition to Anwar's ban, East Bengal, Delhi FC (his parent club), and the player himself have been ordered to pay a record compensation of Rs 12.9 crore to Mohun Bagan.

Both clubs also face sporting sanctions, including a ban on registering new players for two consecutive transfer windows, which is a significant blow to their team-building efforts.

"It's not in my hands. What's in my hands is to try and be competitive. The club is making a strategy, and everything is working as expected. But we don't look for excuses. We try to be competitive," he added.

East Bengal top official Debabrata Sarkar has said they have approached their lawyers, who have "put our case to the Appeals Committee".