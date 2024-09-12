Mohun Bagan, Mumbai to renew rivalry as ISL kicks off season with Maidan 'big three'

KOLKATA: Last season's finalists Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry as they kick off the 11th ISL season here on Friday, marking the start of a new chapter with Kolkata Maidan's 'Big Three' now competing in India's top-tier football competition.

Mohammedan SC have joined their city rivals, and two other century-plus old clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, in the Indian Super League this season.

Mohammedan Sporting secured promotion after winning the I-League last season, and the 103-year-old club will be eager to quickly adapt to the demands of top-flight football.

Mohun Bagan were the first to join the ISL in 2020, following their merger with ATK, forming ATK Mohun Bagan.

Since their entry, the Mariners have been consistent and always seen as title contenders, including last season when they became the league champions by winning the Shield, but lost to Mumbai City FC in the final for the ISL Cup.

East Bengal joined the top-tier league soon after Mohun Bagan through a separate consortium.

Their entry completed the transition of Kolkata's two most famous clubs from the I-League to the ISL, reigniting the century-old rivalry at the highest level of Indian football.

With the addition of Mohammedan Sporting, the Maidan will now witness the 'Big Three' of Kolkata battling it out in the ISL, adding a new layer of competition and excitement to the league, which is now bigger with 13 teams.

The opener between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City promises to set the tone for an exhilarating season.

Mohun Bagan and MCFC shared the top honours between them in the last couple of seasons.

Mohun Bagan have strengthened their attack with the signing of Australian all-time A-League top scorer Jamie Maclaren, who is dealing with an injury at the moment.

However, their defence has been struggling since Indian central defender Anwar Ali's acrimonious transfer to East Bengal, while the duo of Brendan Hamill and Hector Yuste have also parted ways.

The challenge for head coach Jose Molina will be to develop new dynamics.

The Islanders have won the ISL League Shield and ISL Cup twice, with all of these triumphs coming in the last four seasons.

Captain Rahul Bheke, midfielder Apuia, midfielder Alberto Noguera, and striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz have been the biggest stars to leave the team.

However, MCFC have brought in Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzorro, Jon Toral, TP Rehenesh, Nikolaos Karelis, Hitesh Sharma, and Sahil Panwar, and the key for Petr Kratky would be to combine them well.

The 2024-25 season promises to be more open and competitive, with NorthEast United FC setting the tone with a thrilling victory in the season-opening Durand Cup recently.

Down 0-2 to Mohun Bagan at half-time in front of a partisan crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium, the John Abraham-owned team mounted a stunning comeback, levelling the score by the hour mark and then edging out the home favourites 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout to win their first-ever title a decade after the club's inception.

Juan Pedro Benali's team, which narrowly missed the playoffs last season, will look to build on their Durand Cup success.

The team parted ways with Tomi Juric, their top ISL scorer from last season, who made a notable impact despite limited appearances.

However, they have bolstered their attack by signing Guillermo Fernandez and Aleaddine Ajaraie, who contributed significantly to their Durand Cup triumph.