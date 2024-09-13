Odisha FC aim for home advantage in ISL opener against Chennaiyin FC

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC will brace for a tough test as they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign opener at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Lobera’s side will be looking for an ideal start to the season, but Chennaiyin have historically been tough opponents. The two teams have gone head-to-head 10 times in the league since 2019, with both sides securing three wins each, while the remaining four encounters ended in draws. Last season saw the two teams win one match apiece.

In their previous home fixture at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio. However, their away clash was a forgettable one, with Chennaiyin snatching a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Jordan Murray. Roy Krishna had earlier cancelled out Ankit Mukherjee’s opener, as Chennaiyin took all three points in a result that proved damaging for Odisha’s ISL League Shield aspirations.

There is much anticipation for the new campaign, with Odisha FC having made several key additions to their squad. Hugo Boumous, Rahim Ali, Rohit Kumar, and Saviour Gama have all joined the club, while Raynier Fernandes returns for his second stint.

Odisha FC finished fourth in the league last season, narrowly missing out on a place in the final after losing in the semi-finals. With four of their first five league fixtures at home this season, coach Lobera is keen to gain an early advantage in the title race.

"We signed some players trying to be stronger, but we are preparing the game as always, being loyal to our style of play," said Lobera. "I think it's more about ourselves, how we have to play, how we have to attack, and how we have to defend."

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle is hopeful for a positive start despite kicking off their campaign away from home. "We're not going to settle for a draw; we go to win. It will be a tough match, of course, but we're excited for it. May the best team win," said the Scot.

Coyle's side have made some exciting signings as well, with Mandar Rao Desai, Kiyan Nassiri, Wilmar Jordan, and Elsinho joining the ranks, offering Coyle plenty of options across all positions. "This season, we have players who can come in and change the game. It creates greater competition for places, which is crucial," added Coyle. "When there's competition, players push themselves harder because ultimately, it's their performances that earn them a place in the team — if you play well, you stay in the team."

The match kicks off at 5 pm IST.