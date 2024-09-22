Barcelona extends perfect start in Spanish league with sixth win but loses Ter Stegen

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha struck twice each as Barcelona romped to a 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday in a wild match to maintain their perfect start to La Liga.

The leaders' sixth straight league triumph was marred by an potentially serious knee injury to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was taken off on a stretcher.

"I think it will be a huge injury, when he laid down on the field... you can see it directly," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick told DAZN.

Lewandowski netted Barcelona's first two goals and later missed a penalty in a thoroughly entertaining battle on Spain's east coast at Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica.

Ayoze Perez pulled his team back into the game shortly before half-time and the hosts had two goals disallowed, with Pablo Torre and Raphinha's strikes cementing Barcelona's victory.

After second-placed Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 4-1 on Saturday the Catalans were able to restore a four-point lead on the champions.

"It's very important for us that we played a game away from home, we scored five goals and in the end we have three points," said Lewandowski.

"In the end it doesn't matter how, as long as we win that's perfect."