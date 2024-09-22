Stones salvages point for Man City against 10-man Arsenal

John Stones' 98th-minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Manchester City against 10-man Arsenal in a bad-tempered clash between the two favourites for the Premier League title on Sunday.

Arsenal played the entire second half a man down after Leandro Trossard was sent off but were seconds away from inflicting City's first home defeat since November 2022.

"We have that belief we can win any game and never stop fighting," said Stones.

A draw was enough for City to retake top spot, two points clear of Arsenal in fourth.

Erling Haaland's 100th City goal had given Pep Guardiola's men the perfect start.

Arsenal turned the game around thanks to Riccardo Calafiori's wonder strike and another set-piece header from Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners lost Trossard for a second booking just before half-time.

However, Mikel Arteta's men produced a stunning rearguard action to hold out until the final seconds when Stones bundled in after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.