Cummings' late strike seals dramatic win for Mohun Bagan vs NEUFC in five-goal thriller

KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over NorthEast United FC, overturning two deficits to exact revenge on the Durand Cup champions in a pulsating Indian Super League clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The game exploded into life early, with three goals in the opening 24 minutes as both sides traded blows.

The Moroccan duo of Mohammed Ali Bemammer (5th) and Alaeddine Ajaraie (24th) were on target for the visitors, while the talented Dippendu Biswas scored his maiden ISL goal with a looping header to level the score in the 10th minute.

Putting aside their nightmarish memories from the Durand Cup final, where they squandered a two-goal lead, Mohun Bagan equalised with Subhasish Bose's controversial goal in the 61st minute.

Second-half substitute Jason Cummings then sealed the victory with a decisive strike in the 87th minute, securing the first win for last season's League Shield winners.

Mohun Bagan now have four points from two matches, while the Guwahati franchise have three points.