Arteta responds to 'dark arts' taunts by Man City as injuries mount for Arsenal

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bristled at suggestions his team used “dark arts” in the feisty English Premier League match at Manchester City, saying he preferred to look at “facts” rather than opinions.

Arteta said there were “a few players” who will be unavailable for the League Cup third-round match against Bolton on Wednesday, one of whom could have a serious injury. He didn’t disclose any names.

This development came after Arsenal players were accused of play-acting and feigning injuries by some of their Man City counterparts during the 2-2 draw on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

City captain Kyle Waker even described Arsenal’s perceived tactics as “dark arts,” a phrase Arteta used sarcastically in a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the game against Bolton.

“I always prefer the facts than words, or supposing things,” Arteta said. “Let’s see who is available tomorrow. Then we can talk about 'dark arts' or these things. This is the reality.