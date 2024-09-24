Punjab FC aim for third consecutive win as Hyderabad FC seek first points

NEW DELHI: Punjab FC will look to extend their winning streak to three matches when they face Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Wednesday. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, aims to secure their first points of the season following a challenging start.

Punjab FC enters this match sitting third in the table, level on points with leaders Bengaluru FC and second-placed Jamshedpur FC, having won both of their opening fixtures.

A victory would mark their longest-ever winning run in ISL history. However, the side has shown defensive frailties, conceding in their last six matches. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is eager to tighten this aspect of their game.

The absence of Luka Majcen has thrust new signing Mushaga Bakenga into the spotlight. Although Bakenga has yet to score, Dilmperis remains confident in his abilities.

“Bakenga is a quality player who's played at the highest level. He needs time to adjust, but I have full faith in him. He will deliver soon,” said Dilmperis.

In contrast, Hyderabad FC has had a tough start to their campaign, suffering a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC in their last match and failing to score in their last two outings.

Historically, the 'Nizams' have never gone three consecutive ISL games without scoring, and head coach Thangboi Singto is determined to avoid this record.

“We need to create more goal-scoring opportunities and be clinical. The effort from the boys has been good, but we must improve tactically,” stated Singto.

Punjab's Nihal Sudheesh has been a standout performer, registering 12 long progressive carries across two games, while Tekcham Abhishek Singh boasts an impressive 88% tackle success rate this season. For Hyderabad, Mohammed Rafi has been solid defensively, averaging 6.8 clearances per game, and Abdul Rabeeh has had the most touches in the opposition box among his teammates.

In their head-to-head record, Punjab FC holds a slight edge, having never lost to Hyderabad FC in ISL (W1, D1). They will look to maintain this record as they seek to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.