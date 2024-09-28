Barcola's brace powers PSG to 3-1 victory over Rennes

PARIS: Bradley Barcola scored two goals and Lee Kang-in added another as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Rennes 3-1, extending their unbeaten run in Ligue 1.

Barcola opened the scoring after half an hour, taking a pass from Ousmane Dembélé and steering a right-foot shot inside the far post. Twelve minutes into the second half, Lee doubled the home side's advantage, netting his third goal of the season. Barcola then added his second goal with a simple tap-in after 68 minutes.

Rennes managed a consolation goal from the penalty spot through Arnaud Kalimuendo, but had a second goal chalked off by VAR with just two minutes remaining, ending any hopes of a comeback.

With his fifth and sixth goals of the season, Barcola now leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts, one clear of Marseille's Mason Greenwood. PSG currently sits at 16 points from its first six games.

Marseille, also unbeaten, has 13 points from five games and is set to play at Strasbourg on Sunday. Rennes remains in eighth place with seven points from six matches.

In another match, Auxerre secured a 3-0 victory over Brest, marking its second league win of the season and halting the visitors' recent run of form. Brest had come off two consecutive victories, including a 2-1 win over Sturm Graz in their first-ever Champions League match.

However, under pouring rain in central France, Auxerre demonstrated the form that earned them promotion last year and avoided a fifth straight defeat in Ligue 1. Elisha Owusu put the home side ahead with a left-foot shot after 26 minutes, followed by captain Jubal doubling the lead from the penalty spot 11 minutes later. Hamed Junior Traorè, on loan from Bournemouth, then scored his second goal in two games 14 minutes into the second half.

The result leaves both teams with six points from six matches.