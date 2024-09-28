Chelsea's Palmer hits four first-half goals to beat Brighton

LONDON: Cole Palmer scored four times in 20 first-half minutes to make Premier League history as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 to move up to third on Saturday.

The Blues had trailed early on as Georginio Rutter took advantage of a calamity of errors in the Chelsea defence to head in his first goal for the Seagulls.

However, Palmer soon took over to become the first Premier League player to score four times in the first half.

The England international swept home Nicolas Jackson's pass to level before he coolly slotted in from the penalty spot.

Palmer completed his third Chelsea hat-trick in style with a free-kick that curled into the top corner.

Carlos Baleba pounced on another mistake from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to reduce Brighton's arrears.

But Palmer rounded off his history-making first 45 minutes when he blasted past Bart Verbruggen at his near post.

Palmer could have had even more before the break as he hit the post and saw another effort ruled out.

After an enthralling first half, the second was scoreless.

But the damage to the visitors had been done as Brighton succumbed to their first defeat under Fabian Hurzeler.

Since losing to Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season, Chelsea have taken 13 points from a possible 15 to make a fine start under Enzo Maresca.