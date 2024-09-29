Marmoush keeps scoring as Frankfurt keeps winning in the Bundesliga

BERLIN: Egypt forward Omar Marmoush starred again to lead Eintracht Frankfurt to a 4-2 win at promoted Holstein Kiel for its fourth straight Bundesliga win on Sunday.

Marmoush scored two goals and set up the other two to help Frankfurt continue its winning run since starting the league with a 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. He has scored in every win – Marmoush had never scored in four straight league games before.

The 25-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 25th minute and set up Igor Matanović's first league goal after the break to cancel Shuto Machino's penalty equalizer for Kiel.

Machino scored again in the 50th, but Marmoush replied again in the 65th, nine minutes before he set up Brazilian defender Tuta to seal the win.

The win means Frankfurt is just a point behind league leader Bayern Munich after five rounds. Bayern dropped its first points Saturday in a 1-1 draw with defending champion Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim was to host Werder Bremen to close out the round later Sunday.