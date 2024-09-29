Stalemate between Bayern and Leverkusen

BERLIN: Honors even after Bayern Munich dominated defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Bavarian powerhouse’s inability to find a winning goal ended its six-game winning start to the season across all competitions.

But Vincent Kompany’s team will take more from the draw than counterpart Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, which has lost its aura of superiority since completing last season unbeaten to end Bayern’s 11-year reign as champion.

“It was only a draw, but the manner of it was very impressive,” Bayern director of sport Max Eberl said.

Leverkusen won their last meeting 3-0 in February, while the sides drew 2-2 in Alonso’s first visit to Munich as Leverkusen coach.

“The goal was to stay compact and allow little,” Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said, referring to Bayern's big-scoring wins to start the season. “You can do more with the ball and everyone knows that we can do more.”

Bayern dominated the opening half-hour, but Robert Andrich scored. The combative Leverkusen midfielder volleyed Xhaka’s cut back from a corner to send the ball inside the left post.

It was the first time Bayern fell behind in a game since Kompany took over as coach.

Andrich was booked the next minute for a tackle on Harry Kane, who would go on to finish the game with no shots at goal – an anomaly.

Aleksandar Pavlović deservedly equalized in the 39th with a brilliant strike from outside the penalty area.

Also in the first half, Bayern supporters in the south end of the stadium held banners criticizing their club for the players’ grey jerseys instead of the usual red and white. They accused club management of simulating local pride.

After the break, Serge Gnabry hit the post, then the crossbar in the closest Bayern went to scoring again.