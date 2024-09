MADRID: France striker Antoine Griezmann says he is retiring from international soccer.

The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with France, scoring 44 goals.

He started with Les Bleus in 2014 and won the 2018 World Cup.

“It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life,” Griezmann said in a message posted on Instagram. ""Thank you for this wonderful tricolor adventure and see you soon.”