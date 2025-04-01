Blow to Manchester City as Haaland ruled out for up to seven weeks

"They told me the doctors between five and seven weeks, so hopefully at the end of the season we can be ready," Guardiola said on Tuesday.

"We don't have another player with his skills or his specific qualities," he added. "We know that, but we have to adapt.

"For many years we have played in different ways up front. It depends on the quality of the players. We are going to try to find a solution."

City are currently fifth in the Premier League and battling to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Guardiola's side host struggling Leicester on Wednesday and face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.