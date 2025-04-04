Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of the season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne confirmed on Friday that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 14 major trophies since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here - and you deserve to hear it from me first," De Bruyne said in a post on social media.

"Football led me to all of you - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This City. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what - we won everything."

The Belgian international has been instrumental in City's rise to the dominant force in English football. He was twice crowned players' player of the year in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

De Bruyne sits second in the Premier League's all-time standings for assists on 118 and has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances for City.