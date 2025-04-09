Shaken Real Madrid insist Arsenal comeback possible

LONDON: For a while it seemed like the same old story, Real Madrid soaking up the pressure while their attacking superstars waited impatiently to punish Arsenal on the counter.

But then Declan Rice scored two brilliant free-kicks and Mikel Merino added a third goal, leaving the holders on the verge of Champions League elimination as Arsenal secured a 3-0 quarter-final first leg triumph on Tuesday.

Instead Los Blancos are forced to fall back on another of their favourite tales, that of the impossible comeback made reality at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the party line was immediately clear.

"We're totally convinced we can turn it around, this is Real Madrid, positive mindset and let's go for it," said defender Raul Asencio.

"If there's one team in the world that can turn this around, it's us, with our fans, with our pitch, our stadium," Lucas Vazquez told Movistar.

"Next Wednesday will be a totally different game to this and together we will get it done."

However despite their words, this time Madrid must find doubts creeping in.

This is not the Real Madrid side that lost just two games in the whole of last season -- the humbling at the Emirates is their 11th defeat of the campaign.

Vinicius Junior is struggling for form, Kylian Mbappe can't do it all by himself, even though he kept trying, and Eduardo Camavinga is banned for the return.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a handful of excellent saves in London before Rice's two free-kicks left him no chance and put the record 15-time winners against the ropes.