'Mistakes can happen': Amorim backs Onana after Lyon nightmare

LYON: Ruben Amorim defended Andre Onana and said mistakes "can happen" after the Manchester United goalkeeper committed a pair of errors in Thursday's 2-2 draw at Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Onana landed himself in a war of words before the match with Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic, which prompted the former United player to call the goalkeeper "one of the worst" in the history of the club.

Booed by Lyon supporters each time he touched the ball, Onana made a weak effort to save Thiago Almada's free-kick which gave the hosts the lead.

After goals from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee turned the game in United's favour, another error from Onana allowed Rayan Cherki to equalise with the last touch of the match.

"It can happen. If you play football, and we play a lot of games, you can make mistakes," said United manager Amorim. "There is nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help."

"We have one more game to change everything and that should be our focus," he added.

United remain unbeaten in Europe this season but Amorim admitted the late goal had left his players deflated.

"I felt the dressing room was really quiet and that is a good thing. We draw away in Europe, that is always hard. The team is suffering and we need to change that," he said.