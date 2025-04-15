Croatian midfielder Modric becomes co-owner of EFL Championship club Swansea

LONDON: Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has joined Swansea as an investor and co-owner, the Championship club announced on Monday.

The 39-year-old Croatia captain has spent the past 13 seasons with Real Madrid and helped them win six Champions League titles after a spell at Tottenham earlier in his career.

Swansea failed to disclose how much Modric, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, had invested but he expressed excitement at the chance to use his knowledge to help the Welsh club, who play in the second tier of the English league.

Modric said on the club's website: "This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase and the ambition to compete at the highest level."

"Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club's growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future," he added.

Modric's immediate focus is on Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Arsenal on Wednesday, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first leg. His contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire at the end of this season.

Modric's decision to invest in a football club follows teammates Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior doing likewise at Ligue 2 outfit Caen and Portuguese side FC Alverca respectively.

"I am excited that Luka has come on board as an investor and co-owner," said Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe.

"There is no better role model in the game for our players, from the academy right through to the first team."

Swansea are currently 12th in the Championship.