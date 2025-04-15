Mbappe leads Real Madrid’s comeback bid as Arsenal chase UCL glory to salvage their season

MADRID/LONDON: Real Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday with the quarter-final tie delicately poised.

While the Gunners arrive with a 3-0 first-leg lead and dreams of ending their Champions League drought, Madrid are banking on another historic comeback—this time spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe.

The match offers contrasting stakes for both sides: for Madrid, a chance to reaffirm their European pedigree; for Arsenal, a season-defining opportunity to claim major silverware amid domestic frustrations.

Can Mbappe deliver on the big night?

Mbappe joined Real Madrid in search of Champions League glory, hoping to be on the right side of exactly the kind of magical night they need against Arsenal on Wednesday if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

The Gunners lead 3-0 after dismantling the holders in London last week in the quarter-final first leg, leaving Madrid craving the sort of dramatic comeback the 15-time winners are renowned for.

Returning from a three-goal defeat would be step further than anything Los Blancos have managed so far, but that is precisely why they tried to lure Mbappe to the club for years.

The French superstar's explosive edge gives Madrid hope of achieving what appears to be borderline impossible.

"Of course we can," said Mbappe on his way out of the Emirates last Tuesday, heading to the team bus after Arsenal's stunning victory.

Declan Rice struck two sublime free-kicks and Mikel Merino's third helped Mikel Arteta's side put one foot in the final four.

Arsenal will be fully aware the job is not yet complete, having seen Mbappe's devastating impact against Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this season.

Mbappe netted a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola's side in February at the Santiago Bernabeu in the play-off round, helping Madrid eliminate City 6-3 on aggregate.

The striker was sent off for a wild challenge against Alaves in La Liga on Sunday, putting his team-mates under pressure, but can make it up to them with a special performance at the Santiago Bernabeu against Arsenal.

Madrid scraped a 1-0 win and Mbappe only played 38 minutes before his dismissal, so he should be fresh for Wednesday.

Mbappe has 33 goals in 49 games across all competitions this season, matching Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo's tally in his first season at the club.

Dominant Arsenal chase elusive UCL glory

Arsenal face Real Madrid with one foot already in the Champions League semi-finals but with the added pressure of knowing their entire season hinges on the result at the Bernabeu.

Mikel Arteta's men are favourites to reach the last four of Europe's top club competition for only the third time. But all their eggs are now in one basket as they seek to end their trophy drought, with leaders Liverpool almost out of sight in the Premier League.

Arsenal, who have never been crowned European champions, have become used to battling for the English league title -- narrowly losing out to Manchester City in the past two seasons.

This year it has been their misfortune to be competing against a Liverpool team that flew out of the blocks in Arne Slot's first season at Anfield.

Arsenal have had chances to put the pressure on the runaway leaders but 12 draws in the Premier League, and just two wins in their past seven games, have cost them.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Brentford meant the Gunners finished the weekend 13 points behind Liverpool, who could wrap up a record-equalling 20th English league title as early as next weekend.

Arteta denied that his players had been distracted by their upcoming match in Spain but his team selection showed where his priorities lie in the final weeks of the season.

The Spaniard made five changes to the side that beat Madrid, with winger Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard left out of the starting line-up.

Afterwards, he turned his attentions to Real Madrid.

"We still have six games to play in the Premier League, which are going to be really important, for sure," he said. "But, for now, it's all about Wednesday."

Arsenal will travel to Madrid in high spirits, even though the 15-time European champions regularly defy logic in the competition, meaning Arteta will not breathe easily until the final whistle.

Even if the Gunners do make it through, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona--both hugely impressive--are also expected to progress to the semi-finals.