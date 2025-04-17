Inter Milan reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

MILAN: Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard scored against his old club to help Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw against the German team on Wednesday, sending the Nerazzurri through to the Champions League semifinals 4-3 on aggregate.

It was Pavard's first goal for Inter, after the France international joined from Bayern in 2023.

"There's certainly a lot of emotions as it's my first goal, moreover it's at San Siro," said Pavard, who last scored almost exactly two years ago to the day. "So there were a lot of emotions but I had to stay in the match, I couldn't think of the goal, I had to remain focused."

Harry Kane had leveled the quarterfinal early in the second half but Inter swiftly turned the game around with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Pavard on a blustery night in Milan.

Eric Dier headed in the equalizer on the night, in the 76th minute, to set up a nervy finale.

Inter will face Barcelona in the semifinals. It beat the same opponent in the final four in 2010 on its way to winning the Champions League and securing the treble under José Mourinho.

Simone Inzaghi's men are in contention to repeat that feat this season.