The final four: What to know about the Champions League semifinals

Four teams are left in the Champions League and each has a quest for a rare European title.

Arsenal meets Paris Saint-Germain in a semifinal between teams who have never lifted the iconic trophy. Barcelona and Inter Milan have a combined eight European titles yet the most recent were 10 and 15 years ago, respectively.

Here's what to know about the upcoming matches and the four semifinalists:

When are the semifinals?

Arsenal hosts Paris Saint-Germain on April 29 in north London, where defending champion Madrid lost by a stunning 3-0 last week in the first leg of the quarterfinals. PSG hosts the return game on May 7 at Parc des Princes, which has hosted three finals including the inaugural European Cup in 1956.

Five-time champion Barcelona hosts the first leg on April 30 at the 1992 Olympics stadium. Inter hosts the second leg on May 6 at San Siro.

The winners head to Munich on May 31 for the final of the most coveted and toughest title to win in club soccer.