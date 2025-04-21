Manchester United sets another unwanted Premier League record

MANCHESTER: Manchester United set another unwanted club record on Sunday after losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton.

A 15th league loss of the season is the most United has suffered in any single campaign in the Premier League era and emphasizes the club's ongoing decline.

United has dominated England's top flight since the inception of the Premier League in 1992 — winning 13 titles. But it has not been crowned champion since 2013 when former manager Alex Ferguson retired.

Last season it set a new high for league losses with 14 defeats. With five rounds still to go, Ruben Amorim's team has already gone past that benchmark.

"We need to fight for wins, score goals and try to get more points," Amorim said. "This season is going to end like this. We need to take the positives, try to work on the things we need to improve.

"We have to work and try to be better in the first game of next season."

Amorim said in January that this might be the worst team in the club's history and the lows have kept on coming.

A 15th league loss is the most for any United team since the 1989-90 campaign when it was defeated 16 times in England's old Division One.

Premier League statistician Opta said an eighth home defeat in the league was the most since United was beaten nine times in 1962-63.