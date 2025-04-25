Barcelona out to prove Clasico superiority in Copa del Rey final

BARCELONA: Hansi Flick's Barcelona are closing in on a potential quadruple this season but blocking their path are eternal rivals Real Madrid.

Although the Catalan giants, also in the Champions League semi-finals, are widely considered the best team in Spain at the moment, Carlo Ancelotti's faltering Los Blancos could claim both domestic titles still on the line.

Madrid trail leaders Barca by four points in La Liga, with another Clasico to come in May, but first the Spanish giants butt heads in Seville on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final.

Flick's Barcelona have emphatically bested Madrid on the two prior occasions they have met this season, first winning 4-0 in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Then Barca dismantled Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January, roaring to a 5-2 victory to claim the first trophy of the Flick era.

Barcelona outplayed Madrid in both games but their German coach had nothing but praise for his Italian counterpart.

"Real Madrid has an incredible team and one of the best coaches in the world... He (Ancelotti) has won everything," said Flick on Tuesday.

"He's a gentleman... I have the highest respect.