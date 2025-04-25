Bologna reach long-awaited Italian Cup final

MILAN: Bologna cruised into the Italian Cup final when they beat Empoli 2-1 to complete a 5-1 aggregate semi-final victory and give joyous fans hope of a first major trophy in over half a century.

Vincenzo Italiano's Bologna are one of Italy's form teams and made light work of Empoli to set up a final date with AC Milan.

Bologna, with the cushion of a three goals up from the first leg, made seven changes from the team that beat Inter Milan in Serie A at the weekend.

They nevertheless increased their advantage after seven minutes when one of the changes, midfielder Giovanni Fabbian, headed home.

Viktor Kovalenko replied after 33 minutes tapping a rebound into an empty net but Bologna had the last word when Thijs Dallinga slammed home an 86th-minute header.

Bologna haven't been in a major tournament final since last winning the Italian Cup in 1974, the second of their two domestic cup triumphs.

In the final Rome on May 14, the seven-time Italian champions will play AC Milan, who completed a convincing derby win over Inter, 4-1 on aggregate, on Wednesday.

Bologna sit fourth in Serie A and look a good bet to return to the Champions League after their disappointing debut appearance in the competition this season.

Italiano is also hunting his first major honour as a coach as he lost three finals with his previous club Fiorentina, including the Italian Cup final in 2023.

Empoli beat Fiorentina and Juventus on their way to their first cup semi-final but their dream ended after yet another defeat.

Roberto D'Aversa's team sit in the relegation zone in Serie A after failing to win since early December.