Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr give Saudi Arabia three Asian semi-finalists

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Al Nassr became the third Saudi Arabian side into the Asian Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over Japan's Yokohama F-Marinos on Saturday.

Earlier, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino scored as Al Ahli, effectively playing as hosts since the last three rounds of the revamped tournament are being staged in Jeddah, beat Thailand's Buriram United 3-0 at King Abdullah Sports City.

In the evening, at the same venue, Ronaldo, seeking a first major trophy with Riyadh-based Al Nassr, continued his fine goalscoring form netting his side's third.

Ronaldo, 40, was involved in Al Nassr's first real chance of note, when he back-heeled Marcelo Brozovic's pass back into the path of the Croatian. But the shot was parried by Yokohama goalkeeper Park Il-gyu.

Yokohama, last year's runners-up, last week sacked former England assistant manager Steve Holland.

Midway through the first half, winter signing Jhon Duran looked set to at least test Park, but the former Aston Villa striker skewed his attempt well off target.

Duran then did open the scoring on 27 minutes. Sadio Mane's cross from the left was sent crashing against his own post by Yokohama defender Thomas Deng's mishit clearance, leaving Duran to place into the empty net from close range.