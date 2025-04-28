Party time at Anfield as Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title

LIVERPOOL: A selfie with Mohamed Salah. An impromptu sing-along with Arne Slot. Fireworks and flares.

It was party time at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool sealed the Premier League title in style.

The 5-1 rout of Tottenham was almost a side issue as a record-equaling 20th English league championship was confirmed — matching the achievement of Liverpool's great rival Manchester United.

"Everyone was sitting on the bus saying there is no way we are going to lose the game," said Slot, standing in the middle of the field after being dowsed in champagne by his players.

Fans had turned up long before kickoff, lining the streets around the stadium in anticipation of a title celebration. And despite going behind to an early goal from Dominic Solanke, Liverpool didn't let them down — racing to a 3-1 lead by halftime to effectively ensure there would be no further delay to a title victory that has looked likely for much of the season.

"You see so many fans already outside in red early on and you just want to get the job done," captain Virgil van Dijk said, adding "it was incredible to be part of."