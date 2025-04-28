Scott McTominay's brace lifts Napoli atop Serie A after Roma beats Inter Milan

ROME: There are still streamers and banners hanging over the city's streets and piazzas celebrating Napoli's Serie A title two seasons ago.

Now there might be another championship to celebrate.

Scott McTominay scored two first-half goals and Napoli beat Torino 2-0 on Sunday to move three points clear of Inter Milan with four rounds remaining in the Italian league.

Inter lost 1-0 at home to Roma earlier for its third consecutive defeat.

Despite losing Victor Osimhen in September and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January, Napoli is in position to claim its second title in three seasons. That's a shorter span than the two championships in four seasons with Diego Maradona in 1987 and 1990.

McTominay has scored five goals in three matches.

"Obviously we're now leading the race. But for us it's keep calm, keep everything relaxed and go game by game, because this game's not important unless we win the next one and the next one after that," McTominay said. "So for us it's calm and see where that gets us."

The Scotland international put Napoli ahead seven minutes in at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after redirecting a pass from Andre-Frank Anguissa. Then he doubled the advantage shortly before halftime with a similar goal, redirecting a cross amid four defenders.

With 11 league goals, McTominay set the record for a Scottish player in Serie A, overtaking Denis Law, who had 10 with Torino in 1961-62.

Philip Billing nearly made it 3-0 for Napoli when his header hit the crossbar in the second half.

Napoli hadn't had sole possession of the lead since February.