'It's only half-time': Defiant Raya says Arsenal can overturn PSG deficit

LONDON: David Raya insists Arsenal can still reach the Champions League final despite suffering a 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's side will head to Paris as underdogs after Ousmane Dembele grabbed PSG's winner in the fourth minute at the Emirates Stadium.

But PSG's first half dominance failed to produced more goals, while Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola wasted two late chances to increase their lead.

The French champions also needed Gianluigi Donnarumma to preserve their lead with fine saves from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal goalkeeper Raya took heart from their battling performance as he looked ahead to the second leg at the Parc des Princes on May 7.

"They started quick with a goal and they dominated the first 15 or 20 minutes but after that we dominated most of the game, created the chances. Donnarumma made some good saves," Raya said.

"It's only half-time, we take positives. They are a top team but credit to the players for the effort. We could have won the game.