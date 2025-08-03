Marta's late heroics lead Brazil to ninth Copa America Femenina title

QUITO: Six-time world player of the year Marta came off the bench to score twice, including an equalizer in stoppage time, as Brazil came from behind three times before winning the penalty shootout 5-4 against Colombia on Saturday to secure their ninth Copa America Femenina title.

The 39-year-old Marta entered the match in the 82nd minute scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to level for Brazil at 3-3, before scoring again in extra time to have the Brazilians in front for the first time in the match.

Leicy Santos scored in the 115th to bring Colombia back level at 4-4 as the match went to a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Lorena Da Silva then saved two penalty kicks in the shootout to clinch Brazil's fifth title in a row at the continental championships, and beat Colombia for the fourth time in the past five finals.