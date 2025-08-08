Villarreal signs midfielder Thomas Partey after he gets bail on rape charges

VILLARREAL: Spanish soccer club Villarreal signed midfielder Thomas Partey on Thursday, two days after he was granted bail on rape charges in England.

Villarreal said the 32-year-old Ghana international, who became a free agent when his Arsenal contract expired in June, has joined "for the 2025-26 season."

The club's announcement touted Partey's on-field attributes before turning to his legal case.

"The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him. The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case," Villarreal's statement said. "Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further."

Partey was granted bail Tuesday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London charged with five counts of rape. He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault. The alleged offenses, between 2021-22, relate to three women.