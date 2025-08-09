Man City midfielder Rodri dealing with injury setback before new Premier League season

MANCHESTER: Manchester City midfielder Rodri could be sidelined for the start of the Premier League season because of an injury sustained at the Club World Cup, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner sat out nearly all of last season after tearing his ACL, and Guardiola described the Spain international's latest setback as a “big injury.”

It is believed to be a groin problem this time and occurred during City's 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal at the Club World Cup on June 30. Rodri was a second-half substitute but left the game in extra time.

“Rodri's getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al-Hilal and for the last five or six weeks,” Guardiola said.

“He’s training right now and in the last two or three days is better. Hopefully maybe the international break is when he will be really really fit.”

City, which struggled without its midfield mainstay last season, opens its 2025-26 campaign at Wolves next Saturday. They also play Tottenham and Brighton before the September international break.

Guardiola said there's a possibility that Rodri “can play some minutes” before the break.

City plays a friendly match against Palermo in Sicily on Saturday. Phil Foden was among those not making the trip.

"Phil was doing really good but he had a problem with a knock on his ankle that’s why as a precaution we did it,” Guardiola said.

The midfielder will “hopefully” be ready for the season opener, the manager said.