Man United signs Benjamin Sesko from Leipzig as attacking revamp continues

MANCHESTER: Manchester United signed Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko on Saturday in an attempt to bounce back from its worst season in the Premier League era.

United paid Leipzig a fee that could reach 85 million euros ($99 million) for the 22-year-old Sesko, who signed a five-year contract.

Sesko is the third forward United has signed this offseason after a lack of goals last term saw the 20-time English champion record its lowest finish in the modern era when it placed 15th, just three places above the relegation zone. His arrival follows the signings of forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as coach Ruben Amorim has prioritized revamping his attack ahead of his first full season in charge.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said in the team’s announcement.

“When we discussed the project,” he added, “it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.”

Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just 18 goals between them in all competitions last term as United fell to a club-record 18 losses in the Premier League era and its lowest points total of 42.

Only four teams scored fewer goals than United in the top flight last term — including the three relegated clubs.

Sesko has been compared to former Paris Saint-Germain and United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic because of his height — both are 1.95 meters (6 feet, 5 inches) tall — and flashes of technical skill. He has proved he is capable of scoring spectacular goals, but his statistics for Leipzig have been modest after two years in Germany.

He scored 14 goals in his first season with the club and followed that with 13 last term.

He has six goals in 28 Champions League games for Leipzig and his previous club Salzburg. He's tallied 16 goals in 41 games for Slovenia.

The move for Sesko comes after United's reported interest in Liam Delap, Viktor Gyokeres and Ollie Watkins.

Sesko is unproven in England, but Cunha and Mbeumo are tried and tested in the Premier League.

Mbeumo scored 20 league goals for Brentford last season, with only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland netting more. Cunha scored 17 in all competitions and helped Wolves avoid relegation last term.