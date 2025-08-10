Darwin Nunez leaves Premier League champion Liverpool for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal

The Saudi Arabian soccer league has secured its latest marquee signing after Darwin Nunez completed a move from Liverpool to Al-Hilal on Saturday.

The Uruguay international cost a reported 46.3 million pounds ($62 million) and has signed a three-year contract.

Al-Hilal — Saudi Arabia's most successful team — has been searching for another star signing after releasing Brazil great Neymar in January. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejected a move before the Club World Cup in June and there was also reported interest in former Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Nunez leaves Liverpool after a mixed time in the Premier League, where he produced some spectacular moments but could not establish himself as the Merseyside club's first-choice center forward. He scored 40 goals in 143 games and won the Premier League title last season.

But he made only one league start from the turn of the year and scored just seven goals in 47 total appearances last term.