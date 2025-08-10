PSG signs goalkeeper Chevalier from Lille amid uncertainty over Donnarumma's future

PARIS: Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille on a five-year contract Saturday, amid increasing uncertainty over Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at the club.

The transfer fee was not disclosed but French sports daily L'Équipe reported that PSG paid just over 40 million euros ($46.5 million) for the 23-year-old Chevalier, with the deal potentially rising to 55 million euros in case of future bonuses.

Chevalier impressed for Lille in the Champions League last season. He caught the eye with stellar performances against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, where he made one stunning save from Dušan Vlahović that even the Juve striker applauded.

"I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level," Chevalier said. "I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition."

Chevalier came through Lille's reputed youth academy and played 127 games for the northern club. Quick and agile, he is particularly strong coming off his line and has great anticipation, although he does not always look assured on crosses and corners.