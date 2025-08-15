Cristiano’s Al Nassr to face FC Goa in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group stage

NEW DELHI: FC Goa has been placed in Group D as the draw for AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 16.

Captained by Ronaldo, the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Al Nassr failed to qualify for AFC Champions League Elite after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League. They are now clubbed in Group D of ACL 2, along with FC Goa, Al Zawraa SC of Iraq and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan.

The draw for the tournament was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.

FC Goa are the Super Cup 2025 winners and semifinalists in the ISL 2024-25. Al Zawra'a SC are the Iraq Stars League 2024-25 runners-up, and FC Istiklol are the Tajikistan Higher League 2024 champions.

The tournament will be played in home and away format. But, it is difficult to know just yet whether Ronaldo will play in India in FC Goa's home match.