Durand Cup: Shillong, Bodoland look to upset giants in Q/Fs

Shillong/Kokrajhar: Local favourites Shillong Lajong FC will lock horns with in-form Indian Navy FT while Bodoland FC will be keen to continue their dream run when they clash against defending champions NorthEast United FC the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup on Saturday. Lajong, led by Head Coach Birendra Thapa, squeezed into the knockouts as one of the best second-placed teams with aggressive as well as gritty performances, including a strong win over Rangdajied United and a narrow defeat to holders NorthEast United.
Attackers Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam have been central to Lajong's offensive rhythm, with the side averaging over two goals per game this season. Home support in Shillong remains a potent weapon, with lively fan chants and drumming driving Lajong to punch above their weight, especially in the must-win knockout setting. Indian Navy FT sailed through the group stages unbeaten, topping Group F after a dramatic late comeback against TRAU FC, a testament to their never-say-die spirit. Navy's last-minute goals from Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V.G secured their spot, with keeper Bhaskar Roy anchoring a steadfast backline. With physicality and fitness as their hallmarks, the Navy side will look to silence the packed Shillong crowd and execute their set-piece-heavy game plan.
Bodoland aims to extend historic run in Kokrajhar
First-time quarterfinalists Bodoland FC, riding on the crest of local support, stormed through the group stage with a perfect nine points, including a statement 4-0 win over ITBP FT.Timothi Narzary, Pedro Astray, and Gwgwmsar Gayary had starred for the hosts and stunned ISL side Punjab FC 1-0. The energy and euphoria in Kokrajhar have been electric, creating one of Durand Cup's most intimidating home atmospheres.
But NorthEast United arrive as the favourites, seeking back-to-back Durand Cup titles after winning Group E, anchored by coach Juan Pedro Benali's superb tactical approach. Benali's tactical acumen remains sharp, with NorthEast United retaining their free-flowing attacking style from last season and blending seasoned ISL campaigners with promising young talent. The ISL side boasts an experienced core, with Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie in lethal form.
Shillong vs Indian Navy 4.00 pm Bodoland vs NEUFC 7.00 pm both LIVE on Sony Sports Network