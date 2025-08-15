Durand Cup: Shillong, Bodoland look to upset giants in Q/Fs

Shillong/Kokrajhar: Local favourites Shillong Lajong FC will lock horns with in-form Indian Navy FT while Bodoland FC will be keen to continue their dream run when they clash against defending champions NorthEast United FC the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup on Saturday. Lajong, led by Head Coach Birendra Thapa, squeezed into the knockouts as one of the best second-placed teams with aggressive as well as gritty performances, including a strong win over Rangdajied United and a narrow defeat to holders NorthEast United.

Attackers Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam have been central to Lajong's offensive rhythm, with the side averaging over two goals per game this season. Home support in Shillong remains a potent weapon, with lively fan chants and drumming driving Lajong to punch above their weight, especially in the must-win knockout setting. Indian Navy FT sailed through the group stages unbeaten, topping Group F after a dramatic late comeback against TRAU FC, a testament to their never-say-die spirit. Navy's last-minute goals from Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V.G secured their spot, with keeper Bhaskar Roy anchoring a steadfast backline. With physicality and fitness as their hallmarks, the Navy side will look to silence the packed Shillong crowd and execute their set-piece-heavy game plan.