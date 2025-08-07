Mohammedan Sporting blank BSF to end Durand Cup campaign in style

Mohammedan Sporting Club ended their Durand Cup 2025 campaign in an emphatic fashion, producing a dominant all-round display to ease past BSF FT with a 3-0 win in Group B of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup match which was played here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Mohammedan Sporting club head coach Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo made three changes to his starting line-up bringing in Upen Tudu, Maharabam Maxion and Lalngaihsaka in place of Dinesh Mitei, Thokchom Adison Simgh and Ashley Alban Koli in 4-3-3 formation with experienced Sajal Bag leading the team while BSF FC Head Coach Gurjit Singh Atwal made only one change to his starting line-up bringing in defender Agou Lenthang in place of Ishan Gupta in a 4-4-2 formation.

From the outset, the Kolkata Giants looked determined to bounce back from their first two defeats and it took them just five minutes to get on the scoresheet. A penalty was coolly converted by their experienced player Sajal Bag, who showed calm nerves under pressure to give his side an early lead. The early goal rattled BSF FT, and Mohammedan took full advantage.

After a powerful strike was saved by goalkeeper Harpreet Singh, Mohammedan capitalized on the rebound with a swift and ruthless finish from Maxion, doubling their advantage and sending their supporters into raptures in the 21st minute. The attacking intent didn’t waver as the half progressed, with the midfield trio orchestrating smart passing patterns and stretching the BSF defense.

The highlight of the half came in the 35th minute when Mohammedan SC added a third with a beautifully worked team goal. A precise cross from the right flank found Maxion lurking inside the box. With perfect vision and awareness, he slammed the ball past the helpless goalkeeper to complete a superb move showcasing both flair and teamwork. BSF had a chance to respond late in the half when Kishori found Navjot Singh with a low ball across the face of goal, but the forward failed to capitalize.

With a comfortable cushion from the first half, the Kolkata Giants adopted a more controlled approach after the break, focusing on retaining possession and absorbing pressure. BSF FT showed glimpses of resurgence, with Kishori Singh orchestrating a few promising moves from midfield and Navjot Singh finding himself in a great position, only to miss a golden opportunity that could have reduced the deficit.

Despite BSF’s growing urgency, Mohammedan’s backline, led by their composed defenders, remained unbreeched. Substitute Shiba Mandi added energy to Mohammedan's attack and came close to extending the lead, but his strike narrowly missed the target.

Results: Mohammedan Sporting Club 3 (Sajal Bag 5’[p], Maxion 21’, Maxion 30’) BSF Football Club 0

Live on Sony Sports