Barcelona open La Liga title defence strolling past nine-man Mallorca

MADRID: Spanish champions Barcelona opened their Liga campaign on Saturday with an island cruise as they played almost an hour against nine men on their way to a 3-0 victory in Mallorca.

Barcelona's second-half stroll did not please coach Hansi Flick.

"They're three important points, but I didn't like the match," he told broadcaster Movistar.

"After going two goals up and following Mallorca's two red cards, I think the team only gave 50 per cent and I didn't like that."

"Playing at 50 or 60 per cent is not possible against nine players."

Two of Barcelona's Ballon d'Or nominees combined to put the visitors ahead after seven minutes, Lamine Yamal crossing for Raphinha to head in.

Yamal played a key role in the second goal after 23 minutes. Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo headed away the teenager's shot and then fell to the ground.

As the referee waved play on and Mallorca failed to clear, the ball fell to Ferran Torres. He fired home from the edge of the box.

"If I would be on the other side of the decision I also would be not happy but I always say to my team until the referee stops the match we have to continue," said Flick speaking in English at the post-match press conference.

"The referee didn't stop the match so there you go. That they are unhappy with that decision I can also imagine."