Durand Cup: Debutants Diamond Harbour stun Jamshedpur, book semifinal berth

JAMSHEDPUR: DEBUTANTS Diamond Harbour FC scripted the biggest upset of the Durand Cup, knocking out Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Defender Sairuatkima was the unlikely hero at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, striking twice in the first half (3rd and 41st minutes) to silence the home crowd and fire the Bengal outfit into the semifinals on their maiden appearance in the tournament.

Jamshedpur FC, under interim coach Steven Dias, dominated possession after the break but were left frustrated by a compact and resolute Diamond Harbour backline overlooked by goalkeeper Mirshad Koottappunna. The tone was set as early as the third minute when a long throw put the JFC defence in a tizzy and Ruatkima, left unmarked, stabbed home from close range. If that rattled the ISL outfit, the second goal just before half-time left them reeling. Samuel Lalmuanpuia's cross deflected and Ruatkima met it with a sweetly-timed volley to double the lead.