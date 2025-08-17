New India men's football team coach Jamil explains reason behind Chhetri non-selection "Want to try other players"

BENGALURU: Amidst question marks over Sunil Chhetri's non-inclusion in the probables list of India for the upcoming CAFA Cup in Tajikistan, new India men's football team coach Khalid Jamil stated that 'he wanted to try a few other players.'

The cup being a preparatory tournament for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers for next year is also another reason for him not taking the veteran forward on-board. "The door is always open for him. I had a talk with him about the same," he said in a release by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

India will face the hosts on August 29, followed by Iran on September 1.

The national camp began on Saturday, August 16 with 22 players, with 13 others currently fulfilling their respective club engagements in the Durand Cup.