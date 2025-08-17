Seven Jharkhand girls named in 23-member squad for the SAFF U-17 championship

RANCHI: After showing its mettle in hockey, Jharkhand has also found a spotlight on national football as seven young girls from the state have been named in the country's 23-member squad for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Women’s Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhutan this year.

Out of these seven girls, five are from the same school in Gumla, and belong to farmers' families, while the remaining two are from Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Players selected from Gumla Residential Centre are Surajmuni Kumari, Elizabeth Lakra, Anita Dungdung, Vinita Hero and Bina Kumari. Anushka Kumari is from Hazaribagh Residential Girls Football Training Centre and Divyani Linda from Star Warriors Ranchi.

All these players are currently in Bengaluru to prepare for the competition to be held in Bhutan from August 20 to 31. Coach of the five Gumla girls, Veena Kerketta, said that the selection of these players from the Gumla centre is a matter of pride for the entire district.