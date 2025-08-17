Seven Jharkhand girls named in 23-member squad for the SAFF U-17 championship

RANCHI: After showing its mettle in hockey, Jharkhand has also found a spotlight on national football as seven young girls from the state have been named in the country's 23-member squad for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Women’s Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhutan this year.
Out of these seven girls, five are from the same school in Gumla, and belong to farmers' families, while the remaining two are from Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Players selected from Gumla Residential Centre are Surajmuni Kumari, Elizabeth Lakra, Anita Dungdung, Vinita Hero and Bina Kumari. Anushka Kumari is from Hazaribagh Residential Girls Football Training Centre and Divyani Linda from Star Warriors Ranchi.
All these players are currently in Bengaluru to prepare for the competition to be held in Bhutan from August 20 to 31. Coach of the five Gumla girls, Veena Kerketta, said that the selection of these players from the Gumla centre is a matter of pride for the entire district.
She also informed that all these players come from farmers’ families and despite difficult circumstances, they have reached this position with their dedication and hard work towards football. Kerketta said that coming out of rural areas and reaching international level competition is possible only due to their passion and hard work.
All five players study in St. Patrick's High School, Gumla, she added. "These players are given regular training at Gumla Residential Centre. Here, they are made to focus on the nuances of the game as well as fitness and discipline. This is the reason why the daughters of Gumla are continuously making their mark at the national level," said Kerketta.
General Secretary of Jharkhand Football Association, Ghulam Rabbani, said that they are working at the grassroots level and are getting better results. "The selection of seven players in the Indian women's football team is a big achievement for Jharkhand and we feel proud of it. There is a lot of talent in the rural areas of the state, and hence, we are working at the grassroots level and paying special attention to these players," said Rabbani.
Notably, Jharkhand has a strong tradition of girls' football and many players from the state have represented the country in international competitions in the past.