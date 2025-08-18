Newcastle signs Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for reported $53 million

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle bolstered its midfield options ahead of a return to the Champions League by signing midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for a reported $53 million on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Ramsey, who came through Villa's academy and made 167 appearances for the club, is Newcastle's fourth signing of a transfer window where most of the focus has been on its star striker, Alexander Isak. Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle has already signed winger Anthony Elanga, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender Malick Thiaw.

"This is a big move for me," Ramsey said, "but as soon as I knew the gaffer (manager Eddie Howe) was interested and really liked me, it didn't take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself."

Howe said Ramsey's "qualities will bring us something different on the pitch."

"He fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt," Howe said.

"Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack."