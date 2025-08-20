Mohamed Salah makes history with third PFA player of the year award

MANCHESTER: Mohamed Salah became the first player to win the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's player of the year for a third time on Tuesday after guiding Liverpool to Premier League glory.

The Egyptian scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to propel the Reds to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with four games to spare last season.

Salah also scooped the award in the 2017/18 and 2021/22 seasons.

The 33-year-old picked up the Football Writers' Association and Premier League player of the year awards in recent months.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers won young player the year following a breakthrough campaign that saw the attacking midfielder make his senior international debut for England.