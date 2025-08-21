Arsenal could hijack Tottenham Hotspurs' bid for Palace star Eberechi Eze

LONDON: Arsenal are poised to snatch Eberechi Eze from under the noses of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what could be one of the most audacious moves of the Premier League's summer transfer window, it was reported Wednesday.

Spurs appeared to be on course to bring the 27-year-old Crystal Palace attacking midfielder to their corner of north London.

But it is now being suggested Arsenal, amid concerns over a knee injury to Kai Havertz, will scupper the deal and bring England international Eze, released by the Gunners as a 13-year-old, to the Emirates.

The Athletic said Arsenal had reached agreement in principle with Palace to sign Eze, with the deal worth in the region of the expired £68 million ($91 million) release clause, matching the level of fee Spurs were prepared to pay.

Arsenal's interest increased after Havertz suffered an injury setback.

The Germany international came on in the second half of Sunday's victory over Manchester United and completed the game but was absent from Arsenal's open training at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Arsenal finished runners-up to Premier League champions Liverpool last season and are expected to challenge for the title again whereas Spurs, who won the Europa League final, ended the campaign in a lowly 17th place -- one spot above the relegation zone.