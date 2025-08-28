Man United humiliated in penalty shootout loss to 4th-division team Grimsby Town in League Cup

GRIMSBY: Manchester United sank to a new low under Ruben Amorim by getting eliminated by fourth-tier Grimsby Town after a marathon penalty shootout in the second round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Grimsby won 12-11 on spot-kicks at 9,000-capacity Blundell Park on England's east coast, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive penalty. United needed late goals by Mbeumo and Harry Maguire just to salvage a 2-2 draw in regulation, having trailed 2-0 at halftime.

It will go down as one of the most embarrassing results in United's history and leaves the team winless in three games so far this campaign, after a woeful 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Grimsby's jubilant fans stormed onto the field to celebrate with the players after Mbeumo's spot kick rebounded off the crossbar to seal United's fate.

"It's an amazing feeling, one that will live on forever," said Grimsby's Charles Vernam, who scored one of the team's goals.