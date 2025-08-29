CAFA Nations Cup: Gurpreet, defenders earn India win over Tajikistan

HISOR: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall under the bar with a series of stunning saves, including a spot-kick, as India, under new coach Khalid Jamil, beat higher-ranked Tajikistan 2-1 in their opening match of the CAFA Nations Cup football tournament on Friday.

World No. 133 India scored through defenders Anwar Ali (5th) and Sandesh Jhingan (13th) and then doggedly defended against the 106th ranked hosts for the remaining 75 minutes.

Jamil, in his first match as India head coach, couldn't have asked for a better result and credit should go to skipper Gurpreet, who returned to the starting XI after being sidelined under former coach Manolo Marquez.

"Indian fans had waited for this result for a long time. I know we defended deep at times but we are still rusty but we need to build on this win. We need to show more character against Iran," Jhingan said in a snap interview.

Lack of quality in the attacking third is still a big problem but on Friday, centre backs Anwar and Jhingan took it upon themselves to end India's scoring draught that had stretched to three international games within the first 15 minutes.

The shape that the team kept in both attack and defence had signature Jamil written all over it.

The lateral backs -- Rahul Bheke and Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal initially went on overlap although after a couple goals, they strangely went into a defensive mould.