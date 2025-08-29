Messi's emotional farewell: Argentina star to play last home World Cup qualifier

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Lionel Messi has not yet announced when he plans to retire, but he knows that next week's match against Venezuela could be his last one playing at home in a World Cup qualifier with Argentina's national team.

"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match," the 38-year-old Messi said Wednesday night after Inter Miami progressed to the Leagues Cup final by beating Orlando City.

Argentina, with a spot already secured in next year's World Cup, will host Venezuela next Thursday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires for the penultimate round of South American qualifiers. Its last match will be at Ecuador on Sept. 9.

Messi has hinted that he will retire from the national team after next year's World Cup, where Argentina is going to defend the title they won in Qatar 2022.