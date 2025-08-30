Fernandes lifts Man Utd gloom, Frank suffers first league loss with Spurs

Ruben Amorim couldn’t watch.

Bruno Fernandes was about to take a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time that could well determine Amorim’s future as Manchester United manager, and it was too much for the Portuguese coach who has had the weight of the world on him this week.

So, he slid into his seat in the dugout, put his crossed feet up on the wall in front of him, and looked into the sky. Amorim just listened as Fernandes converted the spot kick to seal a 3-2 win over Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Who knows, it might just be enough to keep Amorim in a job.

“We should have won in a different way,” Amorim said, “we should not suffer.”

Amorim experienced another roller-coaster of emotions, days after falling under massive pressure following United's embarrassing English League Cup exit at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby Town in midweek.

After that game, he criticized his players and suggested discussions would be held next week about his position. If those negotiations take place, Amorim goes into them in a slightly stronger position, despite major doubts remaining over his ability to get United — one of the world’s biggest clubs — back to its previous heights.

“I am always talking with the board and I understand the context, the feeling and everything,” Amorim said, before adding about his emotional state: “I understand I say some things and I will say them again when we have these kind of moments.”