Napoli beat rivals Roma to join Milan at Serie A summit

ROME: Napoli joined AC Milan at the top of Serie A on Sunday after winning 1-0 at title rivals Roma, as Inter Milan kept pace with the leading pair by beating Pisa 2-0.

David Neres stroked home the only goal of a feisty game in the 36th minute at the Stadio Olimpico, ending a blistering counter-attack with a calm finish which put Napoli on 28 points.

Napoli are behind Milan on goal difference and just one point ahead of both Roma and Inter Milan in a tight Scudetto battle, in which Antonio Conte's team will host Juventus in a week's time.

"To come to Rome and play with authority and personality like we did wasn't easy because Roma came into the game on the back of some positive results," said Conte to DAZN.

"We've sent a message to ourselves, that if we want it we can have it."

Bologna will move level with Roma and Inter if they beat Cremonese on Monday night and Vincenzo Italiano's team could have their say in the destination of the title which they last won in 1964.

Roma have been waiting 24 years to be crowned kings of Italy and Sunday's defeat was already their third against a direct rival this season after also being beaten by the two Milan clubs.